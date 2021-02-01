EU Launches Probe Into Investment Marketing Rules

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 1:48 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities regulator said on Monday that it is launching a probe to ensure that the European Union's rules on marketing financial products are being applied consistently across the bloc so that consumers are getting the right investments. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it will team up with national regulators to examine how investment companies are following the rules on marketing. The requirements were introduced in January 2018 to force finance companies to take responsibility for the products that they create and distribute, including stocks, derivatives, pensions and savings accounts. The rules on product governance are intended to prevent financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS