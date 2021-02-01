Manufacturer Gets 8-Year Ban For Abusing Loan Agreement

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 2:32 PM GMT) -- A metals manufacturer in England who stole more than £510,000 ($698,000) by diverting customer repayments meant for a finance company to himself has been banned from acting as a director for eight years, a government agency said Monday. The Business Secretary accepted a disqualification undertaking from Daniel Knowles on Jan. 5, the Insolvency Service said. Knowles, from Worcestershire in western England, did not dispute that he misused a finance agreement by diverting £510,000 in customer repayments to his company, HE Knowles (Manufacturing) Ltd. The eight-year ban started on Jan. 26, the Insolvency Service said. Knowles was the director of the manufacturing...

