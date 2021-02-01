FCA Officials Should Face Consequences For LC&F, MPs Told

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 7:19 PM GMT) -- British lawmakers should consider taking action against senior Financial Conduct Authority officials over the string of failures that allowed one of the country's biggest financial scandals, the author of an independent review into the collapse of London Capital & Finance said Monday. Retired Court of Appeal Judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster told MPs that the Treasury and the FCA's current leadership should consider what "consequences" should be meted out to three individuals named in the report, including its then-chief executive Andrew Bailey, the now governor of the Bank of England. "Those who, I hope, will be informed by my report will need...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS