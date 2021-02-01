Cooley, Mintz Levin Craft $3.05B Deal For Drug Developer

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:38 AM EST) -- Horizon Therapeutics, advised by Cooley, has agreed to acquire Mintz Levin-counseled Viela Bio for roughly $3.05 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal that serves to strengthen the buyer's ability to develop therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Under the terms of the transaction, Dublin, Ireland-headquartered Horizon Therapeutics PLC will pick up Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Viela Bio Inc. for $53 per share in cash, or a total of $3.05 billion, according to a statement. The acquisition bolsters Horizon's research and development capabilities while also adding to its portfolio of rare disease medicines and treatments. Included among the already developed products is...

