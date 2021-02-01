Simpson Expands Into Brussels With Antitrust Partner Hire

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP on Monday announced that it plans to open an office in Brussels, becoming the latest law firm to expand into the city. Like Cooley LLP before it, Simpson Thacher's new office is spurred by the fallout of Brexit, which has emphasized the importance of non-British Western European offices for firms that work with corporations, banks and other international economic institutions. The office, which is expected to open sometime this summer, will involve newly hired partner Antonio Bavasso, who worked as a global antitrust practice co-leader at Allen & Overy LLP. "In the wake of the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS