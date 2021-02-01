Danske Bank Finds More Legacy Mistreatment Of Customers

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 4:15 PM GMT) -- Danske Bank A/S revealed on Monday that it has uncovered additional cases in which it historically mistreated its customers, including overcharging business clients, flawed debt collection practices and delayed dividend tax repayments. The Danish lender said it has found that it overcharged 2,300 business customers by forcing them to pay a credit renewal fee in 2015 that it "has no basis for charging." The bank, which has been beset by such problems, said the practice was caused by a system error when it automated the way in which business customers paid their fees. "We continue to progress on the remediation of the various...

