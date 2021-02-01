Trump Shakes Up Impeachment Defense Team

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- Donald Trump tapped two lawyers to head his impeachment defense team on Sunday after reportedly parting ways with five officials, including lead attorney Butch Bowers, who were originally hired to represent the former president in the Senate trial. The two new hires are David Schoen, a litigator who previously represented Trump ally Roger Stone, and Bruce L. Castor Jr., a former Pennsylvania district attorney who is most well known for his 2005 decision not to prosecute comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault. In a statement, Trump's office described Schoen and Castor as "highly-respected trial lawyers" who believe the impeachment trial for...

