Trump 'Secret Science' Rule Killed By Montana Court

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- A Montana judge on Monday killed a late Trump-era rule aimed at limiting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to rely on research with confidential data after the Biden administration said the agency lacked authority to promulgate the rule. The two-page decision from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to vacate and remand the rule came just a day after the EPA asked that the rule, sometimes referred to as the "secret science" rule, be killed because the prior administration lacked the authority to make it. In that Sunday motion, the government had argued that a summary judgment ruling last week that...

