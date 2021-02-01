Paul Hastings Hires Ex-Honeywell Chief Antitrust Lawyer

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP announced on Monday that former Honeywell chief antitrust counsel Gary Zanfagna has joined the firm as a partner. Paul Hastings said Zanfagna will be based out of Washington, D.C., and work in the firm's antitrust practice. The firm said Zanfagna will help Paul Hastings' ability to support clients' transactional strategies and assist them in meeting regulatory challenges. Zanfagna told Law360 Monday that he is looking forward to helping the firm further grow its antitrust practice and said his experience has given him a good understanding of what clients are looking for in an antitrust counsel. "This is a...

