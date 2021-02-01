Retired DC Circ. Judge Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 12:20 PM EST) -- Retired D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth as special counsel in its issues and appeals practice, where the veteran jurist will focus on appellate law, congressional investigations and "strategic counseling," the firm announced Monday. Judge Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee who stepped down from the powerful appeals court in 2020, will be based out of Hunton's D.C. office in its issues and appeals practice. "Judge Griffith served the D.C. Circuit with distinction, and is among the most widely-respected former appellate judges in the country," Hunton's managing partner, Wally Martinez, said in a statement. "We are...

