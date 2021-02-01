Nixon Peabody Taps New CEO

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody LLP kicked off its fiscal year with the promotion of its business and finance department head to CEO and managing partner, the firm announced Monday. Stephen D. Zubiago, who presided over Nixon Peabody's corporate, global finance and health care practice groups for the past 10 years, takes the place of outgoing CEO Andrew Glincher, who held the role for exactly 10 years beginning Feb. 1, 2011. "Andrew's strong, inclusive and collaborative leadership helped transform and propel our firm to new levels, and I'm humbled and excited to carry that legacy forward," Zubiago said in a statement. Zubiago joined Nixon...

