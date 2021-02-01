Senior 3rd Circ. Judge Morton Greenberg Dies At 87

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Morton I. Greenberg, who sat on the Third Circuit for more than three decades, died on Thursday at the age of 87. Judge Greenberg died at the Medical Center of Princeton as a result of pneumonia caused by a complication of pulmonary fibrosis, according to his obituary. Judge Greenberg served on the New Jersey and federal courts for a combined 47 years. Judge Greenberg was appointed to the Third Circuit in 1987 by then-President Ronald Reagan after the seat was vacated by Judge Leonard I. Garth, according to Judge Greenberg's federal judicial biography. To his colleagues on the...

