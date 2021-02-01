2nd Circ. Judge Chin Leaving Seat, Along With Pa. Trial Judge

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- Second Circuit Judge Denny Chin and a Pennsylvania federal district judge will take senior status this year, entering a form of semiretirement that will give President Joe Biden a fifth appellate vacancy to fill, the federal judiciary reported over the weekend. Judge Chin will take senior status June 1 after more than a decade on the appeals court and 15 years as a trial judge in the Southern District of New York, where he sentenced Bernie Madoff for his infamous Ponzi scheme. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage will enter senior status March 1 after nearly two decades in the Eastern...

