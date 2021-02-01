Lender CURO Inks Up To $121M Deal To Buy Financing Co.

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- Lending platform CURO said Monday that it's snapping up e-commerce financing platform Flexiti Financial Inc. in an up to $121 million deal guided by Osler and Norton Rose. CURO Group Holdings Corp., working with Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, said in a statement that it's agreed to bag Flexiti Financial Inc. — advised by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP — for $85 million in cash at the deal's closing and a potential $36 million in earn-out payments. The deal announcement comes as financial technology platforms have seen a boom in deal activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. CURO President and CEO Don...

