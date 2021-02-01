Fed. Circ. Affirms Illumina PTAB Wins Axing Columbia DNA IP

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed two split decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in favor of biotech company Illumina Inc. that found that claims in five Columbia University patents covering a method for DNA sequencing by synthesis are invalid. The three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that it was unpersuaded by the university's argument that the PTAB erred because the prior art would have steered skilled artisans away from using the claimed DNA sequencing by synthesis method, which uses an allyl capping group on nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA. The panel found that Columbia fell short...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS