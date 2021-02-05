Legal Industry Has Put $1.7M Into NYC Mayor's Race

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- BigLaw firms and the legal industry have poured at least $1.73 million into the race for the next mayor of New York City, making up nearly 13% of all donations given to candidates so far, according to a Law360 Pulse analysis of campaign filings. Law360 Pulse This article is part of Law360's newest offering covering the business of law. Learn more about Law360 Pulse here. Attorneys and staffers at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP accounted for the largest share of the contributions, shelling out at least $191,986 to candidates from January 2018 through mid-January 2021. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher...

