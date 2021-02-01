Fired Worker Says Pearson Violated Genetic Bias Law

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- A former salesperson slapped Pearson Education with a federal lawsuit Sunday, claiming her bosses unlawfully passed around her genetic information after her dad's suicide and then fired her after she took disability leave. Tiffanie Tedesco's complaint alleges that executives at the textbook publisher violated the Genetic Information Discrimination Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by pressing her for information about her family history following her father's suicide, and by assuming a predisposition to mental illness would affect her work. "Multiple Pearson managers and directors unlawfully and deliberately requested information regarding the manifestation of mental health issues and suicide in Ms....

