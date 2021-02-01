Fed. Circ. Mostly Backs Samsung PTAB Win On Video Patent

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday mostly affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of a video compression patent challenged by Samsung, saying documents the board relied on were publicly accessible, but that one claim was improperly invalidated using a theory Samsung didn't present. Much of the appeals court's precedential decision hinged on the rule that printed publications can only be used by the PTAB to invalidate patents if they were "publicly accessible." Patent owner M&K Holdings argued that the papers cited by Samsung and the board couldn't be accessed by people skilled in video coding, but the Federal Circuit disagreed....

