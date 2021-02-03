Pa. Gov. Proposes Budget With Combined Reporting, Pot Tax

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's governor repeated calls for combined reporting, a severance tax and legalizing recreational marijuana in his 2021 budget, despite strong opposition from state Republicans. "This budget makes major changes to our tax system," Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. "Still, I know that folks on the other side of the aisle are going to point to this budget and tell you all the things it does wrong or all of the things they don't like." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, proposed combined reporting and a severance tax on natural gas extraction to fund Back to Work PA, a workforce development...

