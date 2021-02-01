Ch. 11 Trustee Sought To Take Over Mallinckrodt Case

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A group of third-party payors sought to have a Chapter 11 trustee take over Mallinckrodt PLC's bankruptcy case Monday, saying the global drug giant is trying to unfairly escape antitrust and racketeering claims and is mismanaging estate funds. The payors include the city of Rockford and union funds that have accused Mallinckrodt of unfairly raising prices on its H.P. Acthar Gel. They told the court Sunday that Mallinckrodt has "completely shut them out" of the reorganization plan and has mismanaged its estate by overpaying professional fees. "The Acthar plaintiffs do not understand why these debtors, who claim to want to get...

