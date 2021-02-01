Robinhood Raises $3.4B As Retail Stock Trading Soars

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- Trading app Robinhood said Monday it has raised $3.4 billion from investors amid a trading frenzy that has vaulted stocks such as Gamestop to extraordinary heights, even as the company itself faces scrutiny for its handling of the activity. Robinhood said it will use the funds "to continue to invest in record customer growth." The round was led by Ribbit Capital and included backing from existing investors such as ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the announcement said. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in financing that the company announced on Friday. "This round of funding will help us...

