FDA Says 30 Websites Shuttered Over Illegal Opioid Sales

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said almost 30 websites have been taken down for illegally selling opioids online, as the result of a pilot program launched last year. The FDA said it partnered with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and three domain name registries to address the online sales of unapproved opioids. The agency said that under the program, the FDA notified the registries after it sent warning letters to website operators over illegal opioid sales and received no response in return. The registries then reviewed the FDA's letters and decided whether to take action, such as...

