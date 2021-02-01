Top Xerox Lawyer Takes On Expanded Corporate Role

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- Xerox's top lawyer is taking on an expanded role as the Connecticut-based technology company makes a number of organizational changes as part of efforts to create additional businesses in software, finance and innovation. Louie Pastor, who joined Xerox Holdings Corp. in 2018 as general counsel, has been named chief corporate development officer and chief legal officer, the company said Monday. Pastor will oversee all of the company's legal affairs and lead its environmental, government relations and public policy activities. He will also head a corporate development group responsible for evaluating and executing mergers, acquisitions and venture investments, including Xerox's new $250...

