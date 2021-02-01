Va. Lawmakers Race To Advance Pot Legalization Bills

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Virginia lawmakers are fast advancing two bills to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use through their respective chambers in the statehouse, with the aim of beating a legislative deadline this Friday. Legislators are facing a so-called crossover deadline on Friday, by which time both cannabis legalization bills — House Bill 2312 and Senate Bill 1406 — must be passed by their respective chambers if a reconciled bill is to make it to the governor's desk by the end of the session. The Senate bill was reported favorably out of the Justice Committee on Monday, after having cleared the Rehabilitation and Social...

