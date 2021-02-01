PhRMA Slams 'Extreme' Call To Strip COVID-19 Patents

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical trade group has assailed "an extreme and unnecessary proposal" to eliminate patents for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments that is currently before the World Trade Organization, saying innovation is crucial right now. In a submission to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America urged the USTR to work with other nations with "a critical stake in a strong and effective intellectual property system that values and protects innovation." PhRMA — whose members include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk — announced the submission in a blog post on Friday. The group joins...

