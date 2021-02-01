Duane Morris Lands Ex-US Atty William McSwain

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has added William M. McSwain, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, to its ranks. McSwain joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in its Philadelphia office, the firm announced Monday. In his new role, McSwain will work with the firm's trial practice group and focus on white-collar defense and government investigations. "Being on the receiving end of a government investigation of any sort can be an extremely stressful experience for businesses and individuals," McSwain said in a statement. "I look forward to bringing my own experience and credibility to helping Duane Morris' clients navigate that...

