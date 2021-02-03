Minn. Firm Winthrop & Weinstine Adds New M&A Shareholder

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Minneapolis-based Winthrop & Weinstine PA has added a new shareholder with experience representing a variety of privately held businesses to its transactions and mergers and acquisitions practice groups, the firm said. John C. Redpath joined Winthrop & Weinstine on Monday after spending the first 14 years of his legal career at Fabyanske Westra Hart & Thomson LLP. Redpath told Law360 on Wednesday that he decided to make the move to Winthrop & Weinstine because of the business-focused firm's larger platform and greater access to resources in order to expand and build his practice. "A big reason for the change was that...

