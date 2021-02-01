EEOC, Food Co. Ink $500K Deal Ending Sex Harassment Probe

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Colorado food producer has agreed to pay $500,000 and make various changes to its workplace anti-discrimination policies to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into whether several workers were sexually harassed, the agency announced Monday. Fagerberg Produce Inc., an onion grower based in Eaton, Colorado, will pay $500,000 to a group of workers to resolve a probe by the anti-discrimination watchdog into whether a former manager subjected them to "unwelcome sexual harassment" and retaliated against them in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to the agency. Amy Burkholder, director of the EEOC's field office...

