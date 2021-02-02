FHFA Promotes Atty To General Counsel

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Clinton Jones has been appointed as the agency's new general counsel. The FHFA said on Monday that Jones immediately succeeds Alfred Pollard, who will retire from the agency at the end of March. "Clinton's long-standing career in public service, in-depth legal expertise in housing policy, and executive leadership skills will help bolster FHFA's work as a world-class prudential regulator," Calabria said. Calabria said in his statement that he is grateful for Pollard's wise counsel, hard work and dedication to the agency. Jones, who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS