11th Circ. Revives Atty's Fee Bid After Judge Awarded Him $0

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a lawyer's attempt to secure attorney fees for his time working on a $551 Fair Labor Standards Act suit for his client, finding Monday that a key part of the district court's decision not to give the attorney anything relied on unsubstantiated claims. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel found that the lower court magistrate judge took as fact the claim made by the defendant, South Florida Woman's Health Associates Inc., that it mailed a paycheck to the last known address of plaintiff Mitzy Batista, even though this claim was never supported by the medical practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS