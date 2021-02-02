Holland & Knight Opens Office In Orange County, Calif.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has opened a location in Orange County, California, by acquiring an office with seven litigators previously with Enterprise Counsel Group, the firm has announced. The firm's new office in Irvine will feature David Robinson, Benjamin Pugh and Anjuli Woods as partners and Andrew Cummings, Nicholas Dellefave, Thomas Eastmond and Reva Hamon as associates, according to Holland & Knight's announcement Monday. The office will be headed by Robinson and will handle a broad range of commercial litigation, including real estate, water rights, health care, corporate governance, trade secrets and unfair competition matters, according to the firm. The attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS