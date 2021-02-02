Cyberattacks Rise As 'Flaws' Remain In Insurance Policies

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 2:31 PM GMT) -- Businesses in the U.K. have reported an increase in hacking attempts during the pandemic, an insurance consultancy said, as it warned that most policies offering cyber-cover offered only limited protection. Mactavish said it found in a survey published on Monday that 21% of businesses have suffered a cyber-related loss in in the past three years. More than two thirds of those, 69%, said this had happened in the last 12 months. It found that 41% of 218 business owners had experienced an increase in hacking attempts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our research findings are very alarming, as they show...

