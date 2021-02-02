Insider Trading Suspects Have A Right To Silence, ECJ Rules

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 12:26 PM GMT) -- The European Union's highest court found on Tuesday that the bloc's rules on market abuse and insider dealing must allow individuals facing potential criminal penalties the right to remain silent. The European Court of Justice has ruled that Individuals can decline to give answers during an administrative investigation. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Individuals can decline to speak during an administrative investigation if answers might establish liability for an offense and result in criminal sanctions, the European Court of Justice said. But the protection cannot be used to justify every failure to cooperate with investigations, such as refusing to appear at a hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS