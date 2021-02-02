Minn. Bill Seeks To Legalize, Tax Recreational Marijuana

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- Minnesota would legalize recreational marijuana and impose gross receipts and use taxes on sales of cannabis products under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives, making it the second consecutive year lawmakers have floated legalization. Under H.F. 600, introduced Monday, the state would legalize possession, transportation and use of recreational cannabis. A tax of 10% of gross receipts from retail sales would be imposed on cannabis retailers or microbusinesses. The bill would also impose a 10% use tax for those receiving cannabis for use or storage from sources that are not subject to the gross receipts tax. The use...

