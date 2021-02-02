Brookfield Infrastructure Inks Complete $4.1B Sale Of Enwave

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, guided by Goodmans and Mayer Brown, unveiled plans Tuesday to sell Enwave Energy Corp. in a pair of deals that values the North American district energy business at $4.1 billion, including debt. In the separate transactions, Brookfield Infrastructure will sell Enwave's Canadian operations to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and IFM Investors, while Enwave's U.S. business will be divested to Australian state-backed Queensland Investment Corp. and U.S.-based Ullico Infrastructure Fund, according to a statement from Brookfield Infrastructure. All in all, Brookfield Infrastructure expects the deals to result in about $950 million of proceeds. Brookfield Infrastructure first acquired...

