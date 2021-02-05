A Look At Factors Influencing Medical Device Approval Speed

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Medical devices and manufacturers of these devices are regulated by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These devices receive one of three classifications: Class I, II or III. Class I devices "generally pose the lowest risk to the patient and/or user [while] Class III devices pose the highest risk."[1] The vast majority of devices are approved under premarket approval or cleared under Premarket Notification 510(k),[2] often referred to simply as 510(k).[3] However, the FDA does exempt certain Class I and II devices from 510(k) requirements.[4] Premarket approval are required for "high risk devices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS