Simpson Thacher-Led Bumble Eyes $1B IPO

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- Women-talk-first dating app Bumble set its heart on raising $1 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, led by Simpson Thacher and underwriters counsel Davis Polk. Bumble told the SEC it plans to price 34.5 million shares between $28 and $30 apiece, which would raise $1 billion at the midpoint. The offering size also stands to give the company a diluted market value of $5.8 billion, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The company will set aside an additional 5.2 million shares for underwriters as part of an overallotment option, according to Bumble's S-1 filing. Additionally, the company announced its...

