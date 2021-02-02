Storage Co. Accused Of Deceiving USPTO To Box Out Rival

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- Storage company Ocado Group PLC on Tuesday ramped up a legal battle with AutoStore AS when it brought an antitrust lawsuit accusing the Norwegian rival of fraudulently obtaining patents for its robotic cube storage system in an attempt to drive Ocado out of business. In a 62-page complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Ocado claims that AutoStore violated the Sherman Antitrust Act when it misled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into issuing patents it later asserted against Ocado in district court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission. Specifically, Ocado says AutoStore obtained its U.S. patents by telling the USPTO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS