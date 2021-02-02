Use Of 'Hackable' Devices By NY Courts Raises Alarms

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- Too many New York state judges and other court personnel are using "hackable" personal electronic devices to conduct court business, raising the risk of cyberattacks, a judiciary-appointed commission said in a new report. The Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York's Courts' technology working group on Tuesday released results from a survey on remote judging in light of the challenges and shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which found that 42% of respondents — which include judges, court attorneys and other court staff — used their own devices to conduct court business remotely. According to the report, 48% of New York Supreme Court...

