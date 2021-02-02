Okla. Worker Fired For THC Test Can't Claim Discrimination

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal court has ruled that a probationary employee who was fired from a metal casting company because of positive THC tests cannot show she was discriminated against because the company made it clear that a positive test would result in termination. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell said in Monday's order that Jeri Potts did not show that American Castings LLC acted contrary to its drug and alcohol use and testing policy or that its stated reason for her June 2019 termination was false. Potts had argued among other things that the company discriminated against her as a lupus...

