Boies Schiller Subleases NY, Calif. Offices To Kasowitz Spinoff

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is going to share its New York and San Francisco offices with a seven-partner boutique that spun off from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, according to a firm email obtained by Law360 on Tuesday, a move that comes as the firm re-evaluates its office space during the pandemic. Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP, a new litigation boutique formed on Feb. 1, is going to use some of Boies Schiller's office space in those cities to kick start its businesses, Boies Schiller's New York administrative partner, Eric Brenner, said in an internal email. Brenner added that Boies Schiller's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS