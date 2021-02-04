Tax Evasion Probe Not Limited To Crypto, IRS Official Says

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- A coming criminal tax investigation coordinated among the U.S. and other countries won't necessarily limit its focus to cryptocurrency and the financial technology industry, the chief of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation arm said Thursday. A coming investigation by the five-nation Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement will concentrate on cryptocurrency and financial technology but will not be confined to those areas, an Internal Revenue Service official said Thursday. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) While the investigation will concentrate on tax evasion related to cryptocurrency and fintech, enforcement officials won't ignore any other findings that emerge, Jim Lee said during a virtual...

