Countries Need Int'l Forum For Sovereign Debt Restructuring

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Argentina and its debt are a recurring theme in the global economic scene.[1] Over the past 60 years, the country has been under unending economic strain with eight separate defaults. The incumbent government was recently able to overhaul $65 billion in foreign debt by undertaking harsh negotiations[2] and reaching an accord with its creditors[3] to circumvent another default. In predefault scenarios, these negotiations are crucial, because defaults are not void of consequences; every debtor wants to avert them.[4] For Argentina, all the defaults have yielded dire costs for the country: It makes it arduous for the government and national companies to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS