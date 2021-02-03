Fisher Phillips Grabs New Regional Partner In Pittsburgh

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips has continued growing its Pittsburgh location with this week's addition of a regional managing partner, months after hiring three new attorneys and less than two years after opening the office. Brian Balonick started leading the western Pennsylvania location Monday as regional managing partner, jumping over after nearly four years at Cozen O'Connor's Pittsburgh office. He joins recent hires James Glunt as partner and Raeann Burgo and Erica Wilson as of counsel and associate, respectively. The trio moved over from Reed Smith in the fall, which gave Balonick extra incentive to make the move. "I've been...

