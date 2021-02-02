Goodwin Procter Hit With Data Breach Via Vendor Hack

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- Some Goodwin Procter LLP clients may have had confidential information exposed after a third-party vendor the firm uses for large file transfers had its security compromised last month, according to a Tuesday in-house memo from managing partner Mark Bettencourt obtained by Law360. Goodwin Procter LLP suffered a data breach after a vendor was hacked. (iStock.com/Prostock-Studio) The vendor, which was not named in the memo, notified the firm of the security issue on Jan. 22, according to Bettencourt's memo. The firm immediately disconnected the service from its network, hired an outside forensic expert, and launched an investigation, according to the memo....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS