ITC Blocks Reusable Straw Imports After Patent Probe

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to block the importation of foldable and reusable drinking straws that infringe a New Mexico stainless steel straw manufacturer's patent. The ITC issued a general exclusion order, an infrequently used type of import ban that applies to all infringing products — even those imported by companies that are not parties to the case, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The exclusion order — issued on Jan. 28 — applies to "individual foldable reusable drinking straws and components," the cases meant to store them and their cleaning instruments. The ITC said in...

