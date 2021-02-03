Top Sen. Banking Republican Seeks Capital Markets Bill Ideas

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee's top Republican has put out an open call for legislative proposals to enhance capital formation and boost economic growth, seeking ideas for capital markets bills as the powerful panel transitions to Democratic control. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., set to be the ranking member of the committee, said in a Tuesday statement that he is looking for proposals that will promote faster growth and facilitate job creation "by encouraging more companies to become publicly traded, improving the market for private capital and enhancing retail investor access to investment opportunities." Proposals should describe how they will advance one or...

