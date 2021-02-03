Switzerland Approves UK Venues For Swiss Share Trading

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 12:26 PM GMT) -- Switzerland's financial regulator said on Wednesday that U.K. exchanges can resume trading in Swiss stocks after a hiatus that followed Britain's exit from the European Union's regulatory framework in December. The Swiss financial regulator has said it has included Britain among the jurisdictions that it recognizes as being able to trade Swiss equity securities. (iStock) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said that it has now included Britain among the jurisdictions that it recognizes as being able to trade Swiss equity securities. This means that British trading venues, such as Cboe UK — the British arm of the Chicago Board Options Exchange...

