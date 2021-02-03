EU Insurers Warn Against Total Overhaul Of Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 2:09 PM GMT) -- European Insurers warned regulators on Wednesday against attempting a complete overhaul of the bloc's rules on disclosing information about commission, saying that any changes should be only minor in scope. Insurance Europe acknowledged that the Insurance Distribution Directive is largely functioning well. But the trade body representing the sector said that small amendments could potentially be made to prevent consumers from being overloaded with information. The regulations, introduced in 2016, require insurance brokers and insurers that sell directly to customers to disclose where they receive commission. Insurance Europe said the rules had reduced official complaints in most countries in the bloc....

