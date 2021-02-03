FCA Gets OK To Recoup Cash From Deposit Scammers

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 12:25 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has secured a restitution order of just over £676,000 ($922,000) against five of seven defendants accused of illegally taking deposits for financial projects. The City watchdog said on Wednesday that it took the action after the defendants — two businesses and five men — accepted money for projects, including foreign exchange trading and crypto-assets, without FCA authorization. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon ordered that an investment company, Bright Management Solution Ltd., and three men — Mohammed Hussain, Mohammed Kahhar and Kayes Miah — were jointly and severally liable for repaying money to members of the public who invested. Another defendant, Soccer League...

